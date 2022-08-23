Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Cowen

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.44.

NYSE:TPR opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

