Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.23 and last traded at $45.39. 10,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,042,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. StockNews.com downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

