Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $19.96

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.96, but opened at $20.63. Talos Energy shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 1,098 shares traded.

TALO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 131,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,812,535.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,142,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,089,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 71,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $1,607,295.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,295,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,886,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 131,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,812,535.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142,754 shares in the company, valued at $302,089,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 856,206 shares of company stock valued at $18,935,725 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,671,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,112,000 after buying an additional 962,857 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,803,000 after acquiring an additional 409,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

