Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.75–$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.32 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.86 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $124.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,120. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $136.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

