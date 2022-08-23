Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $405,000.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,094,048. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $446.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

