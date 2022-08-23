TABANK Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $675,908.67 (TAB)

TABANK (TAB) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, TABANK has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. TABANK has a market cap of $675,908.67 and $15,470.00 worth of TABANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TABANK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.24 or 1.00002868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00055968 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00026752 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About TABANK

TABANK (TAB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TABANK’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MollyCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency dedicated to the MDMA drug community. TAB uses Scrypt as an hashing algorithm and has a 60 second blocktime. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABANK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TABANK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TABANK using one of the exchanges listed above.

