Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 8,880 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.03% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WASH shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,474. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $926.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.23%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

