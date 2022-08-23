Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 775 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,238 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.37% of Perficient worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 846.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Perficient by 1,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,704. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $153.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Perficient to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

