Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 6,300 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $27,920.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $27,920.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,798. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,285. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.43 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

