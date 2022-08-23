Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 11,277 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.40% of OceanFirst Financial worth $16,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 146,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 89.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 634,978 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 753,686 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 54,941 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 52,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 47,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

