Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.76% of Trinseo worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Price Performance

NYSE TSE traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,320. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Trinseo PLC has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $61.63.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also

