Systematic Financial Management LP Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,284. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.31.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

