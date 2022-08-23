Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Churchill Downs worth $18,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,217. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

