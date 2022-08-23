Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,631,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,548 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. 19,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,004. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Capital One Financial upped their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.