Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,437,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,153,000 after buying an additional 780,049 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

NYSE:INN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 11,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

