Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 5,815 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 477,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $20,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 23.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,907. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.