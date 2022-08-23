Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 2,924 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.97% of Stoneridge worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stoneridge by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,136. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $560.81 million, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

