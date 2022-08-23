Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 21,367 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.08% of LSI Industries worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

LSI Industries stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,560. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.