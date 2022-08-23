Syscoin (SYS) Market Capitalization Achieves $102.89 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $102.89 million and $1.99 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00263210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001042 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 658,492,182 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

