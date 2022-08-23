Syntax Advisors LLC Trims Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,654 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $76,788,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $15,148,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,948,808 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $111,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,263,779 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,859,000 after purchasing an additional 91,234 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halliburton Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.60. 448,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,945,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

