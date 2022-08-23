Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $79.96. 8,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

