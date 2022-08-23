Syntax Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)

Syntax Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 624,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,739 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 36.6% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Syntax Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $43,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SSPY traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.94. 47 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

