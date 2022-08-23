Syntax Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 0.4% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.08. 40,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,591. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average of $83.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

