Syntax Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Match Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. 28,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,360. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.70.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

