Syntax Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $31.51. 401,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,706,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

