Syntax Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 0.4% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $2,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.79. 11,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

