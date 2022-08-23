Syntax Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Syntax Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 0.5% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after purchasing an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,175,000 after purchasing an additional 90,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.62.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.89. The company had a trading volume of 44,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

