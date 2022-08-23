Syntax Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 658,125 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,866,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,596,000 after purchasing an additional 119,430 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 417,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. 187,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,726,206. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

