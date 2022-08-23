Syntax Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 203,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,717 shares of company stock worth $37,423,438. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $359.07. 14,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,131. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

