Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $13.01

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $13.50. Symbotic shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 990 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 42,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,067,000. Finally, SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

