Sylo Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (SYLO)

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Sylo has a total market cap of $8.85 million and $262,427.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sylo has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000821 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io.

Sylo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

