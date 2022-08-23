suterusu Market Capitalization Tops $2.25 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One suterusu coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. suterusu has a market cap of $2.25 million and $71,985.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,513.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003842 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075163 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

suterusu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.