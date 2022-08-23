SuperFarm (SUPER) Reaches Market Cap of $56.88 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $56.88 million and $7.94 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Unidef (U) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002054 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000367 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000143 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.