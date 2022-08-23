Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.31. 6,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $72.57.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,077,000 after acquiring an additional 66,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

