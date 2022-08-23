StockNews.com Upgrades LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LKQ. Guggenheim raised their target price on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. LKQ has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 66.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in LKQ by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 14.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in LKQ by 20.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LKQ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,219,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

