StockNews.com Lowers Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLX. Cowen increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

HLX stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.93. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 667,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 180,253 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 398,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,121 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 122.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 187,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

