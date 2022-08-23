StockNews.com Lowers Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) to Buy

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DOX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DOX stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.41. 579,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,451. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.