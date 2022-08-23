StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
GLYC stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $43.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.85. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
