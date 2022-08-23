StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

GLYC stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $43.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.85. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.