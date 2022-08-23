StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

UAMY opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

