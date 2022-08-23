StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
UAMY opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44.
United States Antimony Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
- The Tipping Point is Finally Arriving for Lemonade
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.