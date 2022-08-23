StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.00. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.63.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
- The Tipping Point is Finally Arriving for Lemonade
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.