Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Stock Up 20.0 %

HUSA traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. 104,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,798,557. Houston American Energy has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $52.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Houston American Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUSA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the first quarter worth $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the first quarter worth $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the first quarter worth $138,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

