Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,224 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the typical volume of 4,315 call options.
Houston American Energy Stock Up 20.0 %
HUSA traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. 104,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,798,557. Houston American Energy has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $52.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Houston American Energy
Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Houston American Energy (HUSA)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.