Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 23rd (AQN, AZN, BA, BNS, BNZL, BRBR, BSE, CHE.UN, EMA, EMG)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 23rd:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £120 ($145.00) target price on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $281.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$83.00.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 34 ($0.41) target price on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was given a C$11.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$63.00.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$64.00.

GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) was given a C$10.09 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) was given a C$1.90 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$150.00 to C$152.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $115.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$160.00.

