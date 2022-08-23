Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 23rd (AQN, AZN, BA, BNS, BNZL, BRBR, BSE, CHE.UN, EMA, EMG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 23rd:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp alerts:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £120 ($145.00) target price on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $281.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$83.00.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 34 ($0.41) target price on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was given a C$11.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$63.00.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$64.00.

GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) was given a C$10.09 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) was given a C$1.90 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$150.00 to C$152.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $115.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$160.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.