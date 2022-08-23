SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 60 to SEK 61 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

