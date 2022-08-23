SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Shares Gap Down to $12.91

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $12.56. SRH Total Return Fund shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 27 shares traded.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

