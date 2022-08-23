SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stake Raised by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $32,030,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $13,615,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,464,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 2.2 %

SPSC opened at $126.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

