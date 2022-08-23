Spores Network Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Spores Network has a total market capitalization of $485,912.60 and $91,744.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spores Network has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00781460 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Spores Network Coin Profile
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Spores Network Coin Trading
