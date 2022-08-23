SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 180,500 shares.The stock last traded at $69.27 and had previously closed at $69.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

