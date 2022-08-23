S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Increased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

SPGI stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,450. The company has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

