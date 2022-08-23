Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) were down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 2,492,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 28,166,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 485.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 248,491 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,113,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after buying an additional 113,823 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 114,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

