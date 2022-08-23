South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.37

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 13125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.07 million and a P/E ratio of -13.28.
South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.
