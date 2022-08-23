South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.37

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 13125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

South Star Battery Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.07 million and a P/E ratio of -13.28.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

